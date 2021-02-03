Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $34.80 on Monday. Koppers has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $102,617.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at $3,041,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at $8,051,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

