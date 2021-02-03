Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Roche were worth $12,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Roche by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHHBY stock opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $297.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40.

RHHBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roche from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

