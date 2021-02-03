Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $45.65 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $45,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

MRK opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $89.20. The company has a market cap of $196.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.