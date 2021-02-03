Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,225 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,698 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after purchasing an additional 64,371 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 30.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 190,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 44,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,351,881.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040 over the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $60.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

