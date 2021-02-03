Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 27,188 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,188 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $16,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kellogg by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,833,000 after purchasing an additional 955,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after buying an additional 931,569 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 141.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,243,000 after buying an additional 447,080 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,325,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 390,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after acquiring an additional 265,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.70. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,681,727. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on K. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

