Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 3,450 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 283,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $13,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Quanterix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanterix by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Quanterix by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after purchasing an additional 379,908 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Quanterix from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 2,972 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $121,287.32. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $132,176.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,483,883 in the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

