Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 36,685 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,685 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 37.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4,334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24,967 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,626,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 723,978 shares of company stock worth $73,479,364. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STAA opened at $109.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 576.77 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $111.26.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

