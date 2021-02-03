Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 36,800 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $14,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 20.0% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 53,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 193,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 16.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $136.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.81. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $141.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

