Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Gap Up to $20.00

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $25.50. Koss shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 56,993 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Koss from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get Koss alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.

In other Koss news, VP Lenore Lillie sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 39,513 shares of company stock worth $184,181 in the last ninety days. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.08% of Koss at the end of the most recent quarter.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.