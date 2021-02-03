K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) Receives €7.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.67 ($9.02).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SDF. Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of SDF traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €9.13 ($10.74). 770,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.99. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 1 year high of €10.44 ($12.28). The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

