Kuai Token (KT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.75 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $23.21 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00065571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.01081615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00046552 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00041163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,726.54 or 0.04588284 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00019643 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,190,127 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.