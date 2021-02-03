Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.32-2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.355-14.355 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kyocera from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Kyocera stock opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.94.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 5.50%. Research analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

