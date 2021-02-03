L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

LHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.22.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $180.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after purchasing an additional 519,647 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,674,000 after purchasing an additional 167,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

