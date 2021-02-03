Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 683,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.11.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.99. 528,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.73. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $237.88.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.