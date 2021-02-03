Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $13.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 66.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 535.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 27.1% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

