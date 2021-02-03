Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $508.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lam Research reported stronger-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results driven by broad-based secular growth across data transport, analysis and storage. The company saw an increase in NAND demand related to 5G migration, video, and new game consoles. It witnessed persistent Foundry strength in the quarter. Encouragingly, advanced packaging technology inflections remain a tailwind. Also, both etch and deposition technologies are expected to expand the company’s addressable market. Lam Research has been benefiting from its transition to new data-enabled economy, wherein DRAM and NAND continue to gain from density growth. Its shares have underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak, the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and foreign currency fluctuations remain concerns.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $516.07 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $585.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $508.41 and its 200 day moving average is $409.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

