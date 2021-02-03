Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Up 15.2% in January

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 958,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. FMR LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 311.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,227 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $793,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 43.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 68,966 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 12.2% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

