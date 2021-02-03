Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.47 Million

Brokerages predict that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report $138.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.10 million. Landec posted sales of $152.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $544.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $542.80 million to $545.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $568.05 million, with estimates ranging from $566.50 million to $569.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $69,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,403.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,948.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 462.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 894.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNDC opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.