Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Lantheus stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 212.53 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $18.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

