Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,320,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 10,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,835.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 120,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,794,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LVS. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

