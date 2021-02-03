Lazard (LAZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect Lazard to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LAZ opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Lazard has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $46.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

