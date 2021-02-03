LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) Given a €147.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €147.00 ($172.94) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €131.68 ($154.92).

FRA LEG opened at €121.02 ($142.38) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €122.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €121.43. LEG Immobilien AG has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

