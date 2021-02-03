LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

LEGIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEGIF stock remained flat at $$146.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.34. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $149.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.44.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.53 million during the quarter. LEG Immobilien had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 175.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LEG Immobilien will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.