Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

LEG stock opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

