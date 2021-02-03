Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Baader Bank

Baader Bank upgraded shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LNZNF opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $133.00.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets botanic cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other segments. It offers fibers for apparel; home and interiors, such as bed linens, mattresses, and towels; a range of industrial applications, such as automotive interiors, engineered products, footwear, work and protective wear, and agriculture and packaging products; nonwovens for hygiene and daily care products; and pulp and wood products, as well as biorefinery and co-products consisting of sodium sulfate, acetic acid, furfural, magnesium lignin sulfonate, soda, and xylose under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

