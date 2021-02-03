Leslie’s (LESL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Leslie’s has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.50-0.55 EPS.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $381.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.50 million. On average, analysts expect Leslie’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.93.

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

