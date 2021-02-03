Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $844,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $3,455,814.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,820,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,944.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,534. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBTYA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.