Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $844,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $3,455,814.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,820,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,944.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,534. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of LBTYA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Liberty Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Several brokerages have weighed in on LBTYA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
