Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.90

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.90 and last traded at $83.61, with a volume of 523523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Get Life Storage alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 24,565 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.