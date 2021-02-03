Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.46% from the stock’s previous close.

LSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist upped their target price on Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI opened at $82.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $83.84.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.