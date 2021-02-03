LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 45.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,967. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $126.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.42.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

