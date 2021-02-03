Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.15-6.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $291-291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $289 million.Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.83.

NASDAQ:LGND traded up $4.20 on Wednesday, hitting $181.28. The stock had a trading volume of 23,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,474. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.21. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $198.79.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $7,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,926,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at $45,364,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

