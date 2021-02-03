Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) PT Raised to C$83.00 at CIBC

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LNR. Scotiabank upped their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

TSE LNR traded up C$1.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$69.70. The stock had a trading volume of 37,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,009. The stock has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.57. Linamar Co. has a 12-month low of C$24.57 and a 12-month high of C$74.43.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 6.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$67.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,391,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$13,564,000. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 3,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.54, for a total value of C$254,558.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,494.26. Insiders bought a total of 51,723 shares of company stock worth $3,504,691 over the last three months.

About Linamar Co. (LNR.TO)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

