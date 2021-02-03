LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Trading 5.5% Higher

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.60. 240,871 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 87,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $186.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. Equities analysts predict that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiqTech International stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,935 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.44% of LiqTech International worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

