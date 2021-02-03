LiquidApps Trading 44.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $9.60 million and $3,475.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000234 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 131.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00041845 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,053,222,997 coins and its circulating supply is 705,241,983 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.