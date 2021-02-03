Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.35). Liquidia reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 719,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $2,136,282.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,825,507 shares of company stock worth $5,531,917. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Liquidia by 115.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Liquidia by 33.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidia by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 227,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liquidia by 140.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 48,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

LQDA stock remained flat at $$2.88 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,340. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of $124.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22.

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

