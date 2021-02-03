Liquidity Services (LQDT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Liquidity Services to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.48 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. On average, analysts expect Liquidity Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $695.63 million, a P/E ratio of -189.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

