Lithia Motors Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 943 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 720% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.08.

NYSE:LAD opened at $337.37 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $353.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

