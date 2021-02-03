Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.76-1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $418-432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.74 million.Littelfuse also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.76-1.92 EPS.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $262.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.94. Littelfuse has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. TheStreet raised Littelfuse from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.00.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 17,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $3,690,940.00. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $82,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,510 shares in the company, valued at $71,653,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,376 shares of company stock valued at $20,209,022 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

