Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.76-1.92 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.76-1.92 EPS.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $260.16. The stock had a trading volume of 171,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,144. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.57 and a 200 day moving average of $213.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $287.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.93, for a total value of $2,245,997.50. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 17,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $3,690,940.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,376 shares of company stock worth $20,209,022. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

