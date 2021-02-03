Livermore Investments Group Limited (LIV.L) (LON:LIV) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.00

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LIV.L) (LON:LIV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54), with a volume of 183369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.97. The company has a market capitalization of £76.04 million and a PE ratio of -72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.41.

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LIV.L) Company Profile (LON:LIV)

Livermore Investments Group Limited invests in real estate, private equity, hedge funds, and capital markets. The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Livermore Investments Group Limited (LIV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livermore Investments Group Limited (LIV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.