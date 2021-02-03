Lockheed Martin Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $6.45 Per Share (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research note issued on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.45 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $26.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.60 EPS.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on LMT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $332.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after acquiring an additional 644,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after buying an additional 268,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after buying an additional 249,683 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,770,000 after buying an additional 240,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,598,608,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.