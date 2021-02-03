Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after buying an additional 249,683 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,090,916,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,237,000 after buying an additional 27,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,643,000 after buying an additional 644,150 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

NYSE LMT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $332.14. 89,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,296. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

