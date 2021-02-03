Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Loews by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Loews by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Loews by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

L has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of L opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

