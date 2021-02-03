London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in January

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,500 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.2 days.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.50 and its 200 day moving average is $115.72. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $63.35 and a twelve month high of $129.10.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

