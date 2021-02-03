Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Reduced by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.4% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,953,000 after acquiring an additional 314,750 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 17,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.75. 142,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,926. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

