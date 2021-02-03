Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $112.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.59.

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,971. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average is $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $133,949.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,078.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,950 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

