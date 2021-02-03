LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.14.

LVMUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $127.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $320.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.82. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.62 and a 200-day moving average of $106.31.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

