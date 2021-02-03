LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LVMUY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

LVMUY opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.31. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $320.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.82.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

