LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Raised by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,627,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 109,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,477. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.