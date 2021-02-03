Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 39.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 171.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,384,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,618,000 after purchasing an additional 276,696 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 152.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 63,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLI opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.09. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

